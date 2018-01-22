Government shutdown impacts on West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 17-- The government shutdown that began Saturday impacted federal agencies across West Michigan and caused some places to remain closed Monday.

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, a National Archives facility, was closed on Monday due to the government shutdown.

The Battle Creek VA Medical Center, a federal building in West Michigan, stayed open despite the shutdown.

“If we weren’t able to continue to operate, it would have adverse effects on all those veterans, so we’re able to remain open,” said Brian Pegouske, Battle Creek VA Medical Center. “We serve 4,200 veterans in southwest Michigan and 22 counties.”

Pegouske said the Veteran’s Health Administration has advanced appropriations, so they’re able to continue to operate including all their outpatient clinics and serve the needs of veterans and their families.

“Our main concern is that we’re here to provide the services to veterans that we continue to do,” said Pegouske. “Our staff is dedicated to do that and the veterans need us to be here.”

The federal courthouse in Grand Rapids was open Monday, along with the Social Security offices, although they were operating with limited services because of the shutdown.

Michigan was found to be the second least impacted state by the government shutdown, according to WalletHub. The report looked at several areas including each state’s share of federal jobs.