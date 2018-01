Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LaFontsee Galleries is celebrating their 30th year of business with the gallery opening of "Collective."

The gallery opening is happening Friday, February 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. This free event will include music, refreshments, art, and more.

In addition to the event, LaFontsee Galleries will be donating part of their February retail art sales to help support kids' art programs in Grand Rapids.

LaFontsee Galleries is located at 833 Lake Drive South East in Grand Rapids.