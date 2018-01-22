× Lake Michigan Credit Union debit cards targets of fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About 100 Lake Michigan Credit Union debit and ATM cards were targets of fraud over the past two weekends.

An LMCU spokesperson confirms debit card numbers, as well as PIN numbers were stolen, but no other personal information was taken.

The credit union has deactivated the cards and they’re reimbursing 100% of funds stolen from members’ accounts.

Weekends are prime for hackers looking to commit these types of crimes, according to Lake Michigan Credit Union.

Anyone with concerns over the fraudulent activity should call 1-800-242-9790.