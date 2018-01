GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On January 31 the moon will look a bit different, according to NASA parts of North America will experience “Super Blue Blood Moon.”

The celestial event is part of a series of super moons and occurs when the moon is closer to the earth.

The moon will give off a reddish tint as the super blue moon passes through the Earth’s shadow.

NASA reports that the best time to see the phenomena in the Midwest will be around 7 a.m. on January 31.