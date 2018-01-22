MedNow helps people diagnose flu symptoms without leaving the house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The influenza outbreaks are especially bad this year across the country. Now the Centers for Disease Control reports that flu is widespread throughout Michigan and surrounding States. So if you need medical attention, where should you go?

Lead Physician Assistant for MedNow Elizabeth Suing, and Direcor of Operations for MedNow Mandy Reed, talk about how people can prevent the flu, and where they can go to seek help without spreading the disease.

MedNow is Spectrum Health's non-emergency telemedicine service, available to everyone throughout Michigan. Patients just need to download the app, and schedule an appointment with a doctor. Then they will be connected to a doctor via video chat, and help diagnose the patient's illness.

Suing says that MedNow is a great way for patients to get the treatment they need without leaving the house or spreading the illness at a doctor's office.

However it's inevitable that people are going to leave the house at some point, spreading illness. So here are some ways to prevent the flu:

Get a flu shot- it's never too late to get one.

Wash hands often.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Stay at home and avoid contact with others if ill.

These visits aren't limited to Spectrum Health patients, anyone can use MedNow. A single video visit costs $45, and has been used by more than 10,000 patients in 2017.

Click here to download the MedNow App or call (844)-322-7374.