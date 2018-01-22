Montcalm Co. man arrested for 4th of July fatal crash

CORAL, Mich. – A Montcalm County man has been arrested on charges stemming from a fatal crash on the 4th of July.

The 29-year-old, Coral, Michigan man was arrested over the weekend on a warrant for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death. He has not yet been arraigned.

Michigan State Police say that Guy Petherbridge died on the 4th of July after being struck by the suspect’s 2011 Ford F 150 pickup truck that was speeding at the time. Petherbridge had struck a deer and his vehicle had been disabled alongside the road.