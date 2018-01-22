Live – Victim Statements from Dr. Larry Nassar Sentencing

Montcalm Co. man arrested for 4th of July fatal crash

Posted 8:48 AM, January 22, 2018, by

CORAL, Mich. – A Montcalm County man has been arrested on charges stemming from a fatal crash on the 4th of July.

The 29-year-old, Coral, Michigan man was arrested over the weekend on a warrant for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death.  He has not yet been arraigned.

Michigan State Police say that Guy Petherbridge died on the 4th of July after being struck by the suspect’s 2011 Ford F 150 pickup truck that was speeding at the time.  Petherbridge had struck a deer and his vehicle had been disabled alongside the road.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s