Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. On the first anniversary of President Trump taking office, it was a weekend much like last year. Women's Marches were happening all across the country and here in West Michigan.

Men and women came together to raise awareness about several issues including sexual harassment, women's rights, and immigration.

In Kalamazoo, about 2,000 demonstrators gathered by the flagpoles on Western Michigan University's main campus, and made their way downtown to Bronson Park.

They said that while they believe change is coming, what's also important is making their voices heard.

2. Oprah was seen at Mitten Brewing in Grand Rapids over the weekend to try the pizza and beer.

Her entourage rented out the second floor of the Mitten Brewing Company for a private event. She told Fox 17 exclusively that the same group of West Michigan people highlighted on 60 Minutes, continued to gather after she left town and her visit to West Michigan because of that.

It's not clear how long she was in town, or if she'll be coming back anytime soon.

3. It looks like many people want to get out there and enjoy Pure Michigan. Vendors from the Camper, Travel and RV show say this year's turnout was some of the best they've ever seen.

Thousands of people attended the expo which started last Thursday at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, and ended on Sunday.

Lots of RV and camper models were on display and available for people to buy, and there were also vendors talking about hte hundreds of campgrounds across the country and Canada.

Expo season isn't done yet, the Bridal Show of West Michigan, kicks off this coming weekend.

4. Super Bowl XII is set! It will be the Patroits against the Eagles. New England erased a 10 point fourth quarter deficit with a pair of touchdown catchesw to beat the Jaguars.

The Eagles destroyed the Vikings as Nick Foles threw for 352 yards and three scores while Case Keenum turned the ball over three times.

It will be a bit of a do-over for the Eagles. The last time they were in the Super Bowl was in 2005, and they lost to the Patriots.

Meanwhile, it's just another year, another Super Bowl for the Patriots. This is their 10th visit to the championship game.

The game is set for February 4 in Minneapolis starting at 6:30 p.m.

5. Peeps Oreos are making their way back to store shelves.

Photos of peeps flavored Oreos are circulating on social media, with users saying the cookies have made their way back to CVS Stores.

There's an added twist this year, the snacks come with either a chocolate or golden cookie base, both featuring peeps-flavored creme.

When the Oreos first appeared in 2017, they only came with golden cookies.