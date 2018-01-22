MSP investigating after car shot on I-96
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating after a car was shot at while driving on I-96 early Monday morning.
It happened on I-96 near the Cascade Road exit around 4:30 a.m.
We’re told the bullet struck a driver’s door while they were driving eastbound on the highway.
The driver was not injured.
Troopers are still searching for a suspected shooter.
If you know anything, call MSP’s Rockford post at 616-866-4411.
