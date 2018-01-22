Live – Victim Statements from Dr. Larry Nassar Sentencing

MSP investigating after car shot on I-96

Posted 7:17 AM, January 22, 2018, by , Updated at 07:18AM, January 22, 2018

File photo

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating after a car was shot at while driving on I-96 early Monday morning.

It happened on I-96 near the Cascade Road exit around 4:30 a.m.

We’re told the bullet struck a driver’s door while they were driving eastbound on the highway.

The driver was not injured.

Troopers are still searching for a suspected shooter.

If you know anything, call MSP’s Rockford post at 616-866-4411.

