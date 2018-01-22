Live – Victim Statements at Larry Nassar Sentencing

North Carolina donut shop creates Tide Pods you can safely eat

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. – A North Carolina donut shop created a Tide Pod you can actually take a bite out of.

Wake N Bake Donuts in Carolina Beach created Tide Pod donuts to counter a dangerous social media trend where people post videos of themselves eating the pods.

The shop posted pictures of the Tide Pod donut on Facebook Sunday.

The post read, “One of our Millennial employees (Caitlin) decided to take a moment to teach they youth the difference between what to eat and what not to eat. This is a Donut….you can eat this! Tide is for laundry silly. Available at our Carolina Beach location today!”

Tide’s parent company, Proctor and Gamble, has released numerous statements about the danger over the last several weeks.

