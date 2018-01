× Person struck by vehicle in Grand Rapids, hospitalized

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person was injured Monday when they were hit by a vehicle on Grand Rapids’ northwest side.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Leonard Street NW near Quarry Avenue.

Authorities say the person was taken to the hospital after the crash. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.