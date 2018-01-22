Report: Teen dies after experiencing flu-like symptoms

School Closings and Delays – Monday

MARTIN, Mich. — Just days after experiencing flu-like symptoms a Martin High School senior passed away, according to Mlive.

Mahrijana Maya, 17, passed away on January 13 after missing school January 11 and 12 due to an illness.

Mlive reports that Martin Pubic Schools was notified of the students death late Saturday.

In an obituary from Winkel Funeral Home, Maya is described as having a “larger than life personality and an amazing sense of humor.”

A visitation was held for Maya on January 18 and a private family burial is set to be held at another time.

 

