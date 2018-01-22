Shooting at Texas high school; suspect in custody, police say

Posted 10:44 AM, January 22, 2018, by , Updated at 11:01AM, January 22, 2018

ITALY, Texas (FOX) — A suspected shooter was in custody on Monday after opening fire at a Texas high school, police said.

The status of the victims was unclear at this time.

The shooting was reported at Italy High School, about 45 miles south of Dallas, just before 8 a.m., authorities said.

Ellis County police tweeted that the suspect was in custody.

Students at the school were evacuated to a dome located near the campus.

This is a developing story. 

