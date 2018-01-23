× Death on Grand Rapids’ west side determined to be a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police are investigating a death on the west side last week as a homicide.

Curtis Swift, Jr., 26, was found dead Friday, January 19, just before noon in a home on Straight Street NW. Investigators say that he died from a gunshot wound.

No one else was in the home. An acquaintance of the victim had called police out of concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. You can also message the Grand Rapids Police Department on Facebook with tips and information.