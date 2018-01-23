Live – Victims Statements in Dr. Larry Nassar Sentencing Continues

Death on Grand Rapids’ west side determined to be a homicide

Posted 9:22 AM, January 23, 2018, by

Straight and Chatham NW - Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police are investigating a death on the west side last week as a homicide.

Curtis Swift, Jr., 26, was found dead Friday, January 19, just before noon in a home on Straight Street NW.  Investigators say that he died from a gunshot wound.

No one else was in the home. An acquaintance of the victim had called police out of concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. You can also message the Grand Rapids Police Department on Facebook with tips and information.

 

