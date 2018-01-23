× Ex-gymnast to doc at hearing: ‘You only hurt me’

(AP) A former elite gymnast says a Michigan sports doctor assaulted her while failing for weeks to diagnose a broken leg.

Isabell Hutchins gave a victim-impact statement Tuesday, the sixth day of testimony before Larry Nassar is sentenced for molesting women and girls while he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

Hutchins traveled two hours to Nassar’s Lansing-area home to see him for leg injuries. She says she could barely walk but that Nassar never recommended an X-ray. She continued to compete in national events.

Hutchins told Nassar, “You didn’t heal me. You only hurt me.”

About three dozen more people want to give statements, raising the overall number to 158 since last week. Before the hearing resumed Tuesday, Nassar read a piece of paper and shook his head.