Firefighters, residents address township leaders about fire department staffing issues

MUSKEGON, Mich– It’s been an ongoing issue in Muskegon, and Tuesday evening, staffing shortages within the Muskegon Fire Department were addressed at the city commission meeting.

Financial issues have been causing a strain between firefighters and city leaders. The problem started last June, when the city cut nearly $900,000 from the department’s budget.

During Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Frank Peterson cited a rise in pension costs and too much overtime as sources of the budget problem. He presented his findings during the meeting and explained what he hopes to achieve with cuts.

But those with the union say it’s causing a strain on the department, who has has to call in other organizations to help them respond to fires. Union President, Chris Drake called on the community to show up to Tuesday’s meeting, where many of them spoke during public comment.

“Think about your firefighters because they would do anything to support you. So why don’t you support them,” asked one resident.

The Mayor says the council will assess the City Manager’s presentation.

The current collective bargaining agreement between the city and fire department expires at the end of the year. Both sides are hoping to reach an agreement before then.