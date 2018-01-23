Get active in the new year at Premier Athletic and Tennis Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

January is almost over, but that' doesn't mean it's too late to start the "new year, new you" mentality! Whether the goal is to start a new adrenaline pumping activity like pickle ball, or work with a trainer to shave off some winter weight, it can all be done at Premier Athletic and Tennis Club.

Leigh Ann went to the family-friendly athletic center to check out all the programs they have available.

Premier Athletic and Tennis Club is located at 4250 Spartan Industrial Drive South West in Grandville.

To learn more about memberships, visit premieratclub.com.