Kalamazoo County auto business robbed; suspect sought

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday evening at a Comstock Township business.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a man robbed Monro Muffler & Brake Service, 2351. S. Sprinkle Rd., just before 7 p.m.

He allegedly implied he had a weapon during the robbery, according to a release.

Officials say the man was wearing jeans and a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled tightly around his face at the time of the robbery. No other description was available.

A police dog was used to track the suspect but was unable to locate him, according to a release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.