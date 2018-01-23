Local business donates money for new splash pad, library rooms

Posted 1:49 AM, January 23, 2018, by

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A West Michigan business is pledging  thousands of dollars to enhance the quality of life for families in one local community.

Perrigo Company, a prescription drug manufacturer, donated a total of $260,000  at Monday’s city council meeting.

A portion of the money will be used to build a splash pad, all part of an ongoing project at Downtown Riverfront Park.

Another $130,000 will go to build two separate learning labs for kids and teens at the Allegan District Library, which is also part of a $6 million library expansion project.

The library labs are expected to open early next year with the splash pad slated to open this summer.

Photo Gallery

Inline

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s