Local business donates money for new splash pad, library rooms

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A West Michigan business is pledging thousands of dollars to enhance the quality of life for families in one local community.

Perrigo Company, a prescription drug manufacturer, donated a total of $260,000 at Monday’s city council meeting.

A portion of the money will be used to build a splash pad, all part of an ongoing project at Downtown Riverfront Park.

Another $130,000 will go to build two separate learning labs for kids and teens at the Allegan District Library, which is also part of a $6 million library expansion project.

The library labs are expected to open early next year with the splash pad slated to open this summer.