Make you own throw pillow for less than $5

An easy way to upgrade a room is with throw pillows, but they can be pretty pricey. So here's a way to use  your old pillows to give them a new look for only a few dollars.

Materials

  • Fabric (Make sure it is 3x as wide and 2x as long as the pillow. Be sure to leave a few extra inches of fabric on each end.)
  • Scissors
  • Rubber Band

Directions

  1. Lay out fabric with the design side down.
  2. Put pillow in center of fabric.
  3. Fold bottom half of fabric up to the center of the pillow.
  4. Fold the top half down to the center.
  5. Fold both ends like a present, turning them into an arrow shape.
  6. Bring one side over the top, followed by the other.
  7. Tie the fabric in a square knot: over under, then under over.

