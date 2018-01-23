Make you own throw pillow for less than $5

An easy way to upgrade a room is with throw pillows, but they can be pretty pricey. So here's a way to use your old pillows to give them a new look for only a few dollars.
Materials
- Fabric (Make sure it is 3x as wide and 2x as long as the pillow. Be sure to leave a few extra inches of fabric on each end.)
- Scissors
- Rubber Band
Directions
- Lay out fabric with the design side down.
- Put pillow in center of fabric.
- Fold bottom half of fabric up to the center of the pillow.
- Fold the top half down to the center.
- Fold both ends like a present, turning them into an arrow shape.
- Bring one side over the top, followed by the other.
- Tie the fabric in a square knot: over under, then under over.