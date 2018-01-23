Live – Victim Statements at Sentencing of Dr. Larry Nassar

Man arraigned on murder charges of Benton Harbor woman

Posted 12:51 PM, January 23, 2018, by , Updated at 01:36PM, January 23, 2018

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Officials say a man has been arraigned on murder charges of a Benton Harbor woman.

On January 7, 2018, William Dawun Edwards, 37, allegedly shot and killed Novena Mathis, 38.

Prosecutors say Mathis was left in her vehicle after the shooting on or near 8th Street in Benton Harbor. Edwards took off to Kalamazoo and allegedly had a confrontation with his mother at an apartment complex in Kalamazoo. Police were called to the complex and it’s where authorities reportedly found the murder weapon.

Edwards was arraigned on open murder on Monday and bond was set at $50,000.  He also faces several other charges including Possession with Intent Deliver under 50 grams of a Controlled Substance, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Felony Firearm.

 

 

