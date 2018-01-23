× Police: One person shot on GR’s West Side, taken to hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City police say one person has been taken to a hospital following a reported shooting late Tuesday night on Grand Rapids’ near West Side.

It apparently happened in the 1100 block of 2nd Street NW, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department tweet (Twitter post). Details about the victim’s identity and whether police had a suspect in mind or in custody were not being confirmed yet, at the time of this report.

GRPD said a Public Information Officer was headed to the scene to brief the media on details.

