Police: One person shot on GR’s West Side, taken to hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City police say one person has been taken to a hospital following a reported shooting late Tuesday night on Grand Rapids’ near West Side.
It apparently happened in the 1100 block of 2nd Street NW, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department tweet (Twitter post). Details about the victim’s identity and whether police had a suspect in mind or in custody were not being confirmed yet, at the time of this report.
GRPD said a Public Information Officer was headed to the scene to brief the media on details.
This is a developing story.
learnedmylesson25
Another normal night on the NEW and IMPROVED(thanks to liberal mayors Heartwell and Bliss)West side.Winter is supposed to be the quiet time of the year in the ghetto.This stuff could happen any night and and any time in these areas now–it’s THAT bad.One night,it’s Straight st,then there’s Alpine on another.Garfield on the other side of Bridge or McReynolds and Fourth st are all unsurprising shooting areas.Many more.The mayor has to recognize the severity of the problem–it’s only goIng to get worse–and change the mindset.Less low income housing,more middle to higher income housing.