GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Georgina's Fusion Cuisine of Traverse City has officially made its way to Grand Rapids to open a second location.

If you enjoy Asian food and/or Latin cuisine, you can taste it all as Chef Anthony Craig combines the flavors he grew up on.

Georgina's is located in the Wealthy Street District on the corner of Wealthy and Charles Ave SE at 724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.