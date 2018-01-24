Cabin fever? Kids & Family Expo offers a day of family-fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Zip line through the Devos Place, learn how to surf on a mechanical board, and meet local fire and police departments at the Kids and Family Expo on January 27.

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. family and kids of all ages are invited to enjoy an expo that offers hands-on learning opportunities and fun for every age.

Although the expo offers fun such as a rock climbing wall, a giant slide and a petting zoo, it also supports the organization Be Nice.

Be Nice is an organization that creates anti-bullying initiatives in local schools.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-15 and children under the age of 3 years old are free.