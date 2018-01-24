Live – Final day of victim statements and sentencing of Dr. Larry Nassar

Cabin fever? Kids & Family Expo offers a day of family-fun

Posted 10:10 AM, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 10:11AM, January 24, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Zip line through the Devos Place, learn how to surf on a mechanical board, and meet local fire and police departments at the Kids and Family Expo on January 27.

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. family and kids of all ages are invited to enjoy an expo that offers hands-on learning opportunities and fun for every age.

Although the expo offers fun such as a rock climbing wall, a giant slide and a petting zoo, it also supports the organization Be Nice.

Be Nice is an organization that creates anti-bullying initiatives in local schools.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-15 and children under the age of 3 years old are free.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s