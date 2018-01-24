Candice Bergen to star in CBS’ ‘Murphy Brown’ revival

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candice Bergen is returning to TV in a revival of “Murphy Brown,” the agenda-setting 20th-century comedy.

CBS says in a Wednesday announcement that it’s ordered 13 episodes of the sitcom for its 2018-19 season.

Diane English created the original series that starred Bergen as a hard-charging TV journalist. English will return as writer and executive producer for the reboot.

Bergen, who won multiple lead-actress Emmys for the original, will be an executive producer, CBS says. The 71-year-old actress will be reprising her role.

The series addressed hot-button social and political issues, drawing applause and the ire of critics including then-Vice President Dan Quayle. It ran for 10 seasons from 1988 to 1998.

