GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The proximity of baseball season was felt on Wednesday night at the Whitecaps 'Step up to the Plate' event held in the Frederik Meijer Gardens.

The fundraising event consisted of food, drinks, and a silent auction to raise money for the YMCA Inner City Youth Baseball and Softball as well as the Detroit Tigers Foundation.

Among those in attendance was Tigers third baseman/outfielder Nicholas Castellanos who was inducted into the Whitecaps Hall of Fame to conclude the night.

Tigers pitcher Shane Greene was also at the event.