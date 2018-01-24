Covenant Chrisitian Hangs On To Win 54-45

Posted 1:08 AM, January 24, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Covenant Christian boys basketball hung on to beat Calvin Christian 54-45 on Tuesday. They are now 12-2 on the year.

