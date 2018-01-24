Final victim speaks at Larry Nassar sentencing

Rachael Denhollander

(AP) – The last witness to speak at the sentencing hearing for a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls is a Kentucky lawyer who stepped forward in 2016 after USA Gymnastics was accused of mishandling complaints.

Rachael Denhollander says Larry Nassar groped, fondled and penetrated her with his hands when she was a 15-year-old gymnast in Michigan. Denhollander’s statements to Michigan State University police put the criminal investigation in high gear in 2016.

Denhollander said Wednesday that she did it “because it was right.” She told Nassar in court, “You have become a man ruled by selfish and perverted desires.” He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years.

