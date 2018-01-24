GR Christian Boys Remain Undefeated in Conference
-
Grand Rapids Christian boys remain undefeated in the OK Gold
-
Covenant Chrisitian Hangs On To Win 54-45
-
South Christian Holds On To Win 56-50
-
Northpointe Christian Beats Lowell 70-49
-
Davenport Men Win 110-80
-
-
Covenant Christian knocks off Allendale 52-39
-
Four West Michigan hoops players nominated for McDonald’s All American Games
-
NAACP calls for more action after police handcuff and detain 11-year-old girl
-
Davenport Men Start Off Hot In The GLIAC
-
East Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Off To 4-1 Start
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 9
-
11-year-old handcuffed by officers, NAACP calling for full internal investigation
-
As football season ends, basketball season starts at West Ottawa