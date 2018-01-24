GVSU Hockey teams up with Van Andel Institute for ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Valley State University Division 3 Hockey Team is back again for a third year with their Hockey Fights Cancer game.

GVSU Hockey has teamed up with the Van Andel Institute's Purple Community to raise money for cancer research.

Money is being raised through donations, apparel, and ticket sales from Saturday's game.

This year players will be sporting purple jerseys that have a name of a person they know that is battling, has beaten, or has lost their fight to cancer.

It is also senior night, where they will be celebrating the 6 seniors on the team: Jack Lindsay, Mark Janiga, Ethan Doyle, Derek Simon, Alex Bjork, and Corey Smith.

The game is Saturday, January 27th against Hope College. Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m. at Georgetown Ice Arena. Tickets are $5.

For more information and updates, follow their Facebook page.