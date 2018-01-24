How to make the Super Bowl educational for your kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots on February 4 for Super Bowl LII.

Although many fans will tune in and people will later debate which commercial was the best, Sylvan Learning Center says that the Super Bowl is also a touchdown learning opportunity for kids.

The center created ways for parents to incorporate subjects such as language arts, geography and science into the game.

To learn geography quiz your kids on where each of the teams come from or calculate the trajectory of the football to fit in a quick lesson about physics.