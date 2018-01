Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zip lines, interactive areas and educational fun will once again fill DeVos Place at the Kids and Family Expo on Saturday.

Along with a zip line, DeVos will hold tons of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy like bounce houses, a Lego building station, slides, a petting zoo, and so much more!

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $7 for adults, $3 for kids ages 3-15, and free for kids 2 and under.

For a complete list of events at the expo, visit kidsandfamilyexpo.com.