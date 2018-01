WALKER, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a man missing from Walker for over two months.

Police say that family reported Patrick Olewinski, 60, missing on January 11 after he hadn’t been seen or heard from by neighbors for the prior two months.

He is described as being 5’5″ tall, about 138lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Walker Police at 616-791-6788.