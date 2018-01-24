Michigan Supreme Court rules in sex offender registry case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court says a Detroit-area man who served probation and community service after being charged with touching a girl’s breast when he was 19 can be removed from a sex offender registry.

The court released a ruling Wednesday in Boban Temelkoski’s case.

Temelkoski pleaded guilty in 1994 to second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The case was dismissed under a diversion program for young offenders.

Miriam Aukerman of the American Civil Liberties Union says diversion programs are “designed to give people a second chance.” But Temelkoski’s name was added to the sex offender registry when it was created.

Temelkoski says potential employers had no access to his sealed court case but could find him on the registry.

Justices Brian Zahra and Kurtis Wilder dissented. The newest justice, Elizabeth Clement, didn’t participate.

