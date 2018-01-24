MSU calls Nassar sentence a ‘step toward justice’

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University says Larry Nassar’s prison sentence is an “important step toward justice.”

Nassar was a sports doctor whose reputation in the gymnastics world brought many young elite gymnasts to his campus office. He admits sexually molesting them with his hands.

Michigan State spokesman Jason Cody says the crimes were “horrific and repugnant.” Nassar was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison Wednesday.

The Michigan attorney general plans to investigate how Michigan State handled years of allegations against Nassar. Critics have called for President Lou Anna Simon to resign.

The NCAA is conducting its own review.