Muskegon Beat Jenison 71-63
-
Muskegon 66, Jenison 7
-
Muskegon rallies to beat East Kentwood in the Muskegon Sports Hall of Fame Classic
-
Hunter safety instructor ordered to trial on lesser charge
-
Short-handed Muskegon Catholic Central comes up short against Lansing Catholic
-
Muskegon and Mona Shores meet for the OK Black title
-
-
Wyoming Wins In Overtime Thriller Over Jenison
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
‘Rapid Redemption’ wrestling coming to Jenison on Sunday
-
Hudsonville girls win 45-38
-
GR Christian wins volleyball regional championship
-
-
Jenison man left Wall Street for fishing and music
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
West Ottawa 48, Jenison 14