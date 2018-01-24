Prosecutor praises newspaper that exposed doctor’s abuse

Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis(R) stands as former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar listens during impact statements during the sentencing phase in Ingham County Circuit Court on January 24, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan.
More than 100 women and girls accuse Nassar of a pattern of serial abuse dating back two decades, including the Olympic gold-medal winners Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney -- who have lashed out at top sporting officials for failing to stop him.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor is praising an Indiana newspaper for exposing a former sports doctor’s sexual abuse of gymnasts.
Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis spoke at the sentencing hearing Wednesday for Larry Nassar, saying that the case proves society needs “investigative journalists more than ever.”
Nassar has admitted abusing gymnasts at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He was sentenced Wednsday to 40 to 175 years in prison in a case involving seven victims.
Former gymnast Rachael Denhollander alerted The Indianapolis Star to Nassar’s abuse after reading the newspaper’s 2016 investigation of how USA Gymnastics handled sexual abuse allegations against coaches.
Povilaitis told the judge that without Denhollander and the newspaper, Nassar “would still be practicing medicine, treating athletes and abusing kids.”