Trump ‘looking forward’ to Mueller interview

Posted 6:21 PM, January 24, 2018, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s “looking forward” to being interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Trump says he’d be willing to answer questions under oath. Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, but his probe has expanded to include potential misdeeds by those in Trump’s orbit and the president himself.

Trump also says he doesn’t recall asking then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe last year about whom he voted for in 2016.

