Warm hearts and bellies in need at Soup’s On For All! Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The popular Soup's On For All fundraiser for Catholic Charities West Michigan returns for its 20th year to help people in need.

Held at the B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids, the event raises more than $100,000 each year for God's Kitchen food pantries across West Michigan.

On each level of the B.O.B. guests will be able to taste a variety of soups, breads, and desserts donated by local restaurants. Everyone will also get to pick out a hand-painted bowl as a souvenir from the event.

Soup's On For All is happening on Monday, January 29 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $50 per person in advance, and $60 per person at the door.

To purchase tickets, visit soupsonforall.org or call (616)-551-5663.