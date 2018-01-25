× 40 Years Later: Remembering the 1978 Blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Thursday marks 40 years since the start of the 1978 blizzard that left West Michigan buried in snow.

The blizzard began on January 25 and lasted for days, dumping record-numbers of snowfall in the viewing area.

“It set the daily record for snow fall in Grand Rapids which still exists. 16 inches of snow in one day,” says Ernie Ostuno with the National Weather Service. “We had gusts as high as 40 miles an hour. Very heavy snow, drifting snow.”

Other snow totals from the time also measured high:

33.8 inches in Muskegon

30.0 inches in Bloomingdale

28.0 inches in Grand Haven

24.0 inches in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Officials say some snowdrifts measured up to eight feet tall. Many people around during that time even recall people riding snowmobiles to the grocery store.

Ostuno says as far as that blizzard, it set the benchmark for other storms in West Michigan to measure up to.

“This one still the benchmark in what we call ‘explosive’ deepening of a low pressure center,” said Ostuno. “So you had very heavy snow drifts across the roads. Several feet, the plows were ineffective because as they went through, the snow would drift right back over the roads.”

The blizzard of 2011 did come close to measuring up to the 1978 blizzard, but Ostuno says it lacked the strong winds that the other weather system had.