40 Years Later: Remembering the 1978 Blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Thursday marks 40 years since the start of the 1978 blizzard that left West Michigan buried in snow.
The blizzard began on January 25 and lasted for days, dumping record-numbers of snowfall in the viewing area.
“It set the daily record for snow fall in Grand Rapids which still exists. 16 inches of snow in one day,” says Ernie Ostuno with the National Weather Service. “We had gusts as high as 40 miles an hour. Very heavy snow, drifting snow.”
Other snow totals from the time also measured high:
- 33.8 inches in Muskegon
- 30.0 inches in Bloomingdale
- 28.0 inches in Grand Haven
- 24.0 inches in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Officials say some snowdrifts measured up to eight feet tall. Many people around during that time even recall people riding snowmobiles to the grocery store.
Ostuno says as far as that blizzard, it set the benchmark for other storms in West Michigan to measure up to.
“This one still the benchmark in what we call ‘explosive’ deepening of a low pressure center,” said Ostuno. “So you had very heavy snow drifts across the roads. Several feet, the plows were ineffective because as they went through, the snow would drift right back over the roads.”
The blizzard of 2011 did come close to measuring up to the 1978 blizzard, but Ostuno says it lacked the strong winds that the other weather system had.
1 Comment
Bud
Funny. On the broadcast at 10:30 pm the caption said 1948 instead of 1978, with the big caption ’40 years ago’.
Only 30 years off.