× Family of detective hurt in Wednesday shooting releases statement

PAW PAW, Mich. – Family of the Michigan State Police Detective/Sergeant shot and seriously injured in Wednesday’s incident in Union City has released a statement.

Aaron Steensma’s family is thanking the community for an outpouring of support and say that he will be missed from sporting events involving his children as he recovers “from this horrifying incident.”

Steensma was shot in the chest Wednesday and suffered a shattered collar bone. He is in serious condition at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Steensma and another officer, Trooper Daniel Thayer were serving a warrant to David Kidney of Union City in a 2009 murder investigation, when he allegedly opened fire on the officers. Thayer received minor injuries. Kidney was later killed after exchanging shots with police.

Read the full statement below:

We would like to start off by saying thank you to everyone for your outpouring of support. Not only from the Michigan State Police and but also from surrounding police, fire and EMS agencies as well as friends and surrounding communities. We would like to give a special thanks to the personnel who helped take care of Aaron on the scene and help get him to safety, as well as all of the medical personnel who have provided excellent treatment and care for Aaron in his time of need. Aaron is a family oriented guy and very involved in the community. He loves being involved with his children at their sporting events and he will be greatly missed while he continues to recover from this horrifying incident. It’s something we knew could happen at any time but there is no way to prepare yourself for it when it does occur. He loves his job and we are all very proud of his accomplishments while working with the Michigan State Police. Please continue to keep Aaron and our family in your thoughts and prayers as well as all of the emergency responders out protecting and serving. Friends within the department have arranged for donations to be made online at www.mspta.net/mstaf/donations/, please be sure to put D/Sgt. Aaron Steensma in the in memory/honor and support of box. Checks can be mailed to: 1715 Abbey Rd Suite B East Lansing, MI 48823. Thank you for your support!