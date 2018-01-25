Live – Pay It Forward Awards Luncheon

File your taxes for free with MyFreeTaxes

Posted 11:13 AM, January 25, 2018

Have you gotten your W-2 yet? The tax deadline is less than two months away, and for some the expense of simply filing their taxes can be a burden. Now, Ottawa county's United Way and H & R Block have teamed up to offer that service for free for those who need it most with My Free Taxes.

MyFreeTaxes is an online tool for anyone to freely access from their computer, tablet or smartphone. Any household that earns $66,000 or less can file through this service for free.

It's so easy to put in information, that most filers complete their taxes in less than an hour. Plus there will be an IRS-certified specialist ready to help over the phone or chat if questions come up.

For more services and volunteer opportunistic provided by Greater Ottawa County United Way, visit ottawaunitedway.org.

