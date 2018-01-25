Man, 38, dies in early morning crash

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man, 38, is dead after his vehicle struck trees on N. Riverview Drive in Cooper Township just after midnight on Thursday.

The man, reportedly, was traveling a high speeds north on N. Riverview Drive when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a grove of trees.

Life-saving efforts were made on scene were not successful, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unclear what led up to this crash, but witnesses told police that there may have been another vehicle traveling near the man’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is ask to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8821 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.