Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 25

1. Want to watch penguins swim and tigers bask in the sun at John Ball Zoo? It's going to cost a few extra dollars this year.

John Ball Zoo will be raising the price of admission, now charging $12.50 for adults and $10 for kids during the peak season, which runs from April to September. That's up about $2 from last year.

This comes despite a millage in 2016 to help fund the zoo.

The zoo is set to reopen on March 10.

2. The new Chick-Fil-A restaurant, set to open at the corner of 28th and East Beltline next month, is hiring.

It sits right out in front of Toys R Us and the shops at Centerpointe.

The franchise owner is looking for as many as 100 team members.

To apply for a job, head to cfagrandrapids.com.

3. Another year, another crazy food contest from the WEst Michigan Whitecaps. Beyond baseball, one of the best things about going to the ballpark is the food, and there's only a few days left so submit ideas for the next Grand Slam Menu Item.

This is the 9th year that the team has asked the public to enter ideas for food. After January 31, the ideas will be narrowed down, and the public can vote for their favorites.

Last year's winner was the Beer Cheese Poutine, a combination of waffle fries, pulled pork, beer cheese and BBQ sauce. It was such an unbelievably delicious combination that it took home Ballpark Digest's "Best New Food Item" for 2017.

For more information or to enter an idea, head to whitecapsbaseball.com.

4. Once again, the Ford International Aiport will shut down for a few hours for the Runway 5K on October 6.

People can run through a tunnel and go down one of the airport's runways. The event is a big fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Michigan, and registration is already open.

The 5K starts at $32, but the price will go up as spots fill up. There's also a one mile fun-run that costs $18. Last year, the event was so popular it sold out in just five days and raised $10,000.

5. Toys R Us is closing 200 stores across the country, including two in West Michigan.

The Toys R Us on Harvey Street in Norton Shores, and the Babies R Us on 28th Street in Cascade, are set to close. This comes after the company declared bankruptcy back in September.

The company sites increased competition and a shift by customers towards online shopping. Closures are expected to begin early next month.