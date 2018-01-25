MSU board to discuss presidential transition Friday; rally planned for survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State University spokesman Jason Cody said the Board of Trustees will meet Friday at 1 p.m. to discuss President Lou Anna Simon's resignation and her replacement.

The campus rock, which some perceive to be the heart of MSU, had a much different look as of Thursday. On it, the message "Thank You" is painted along with more than 150 names of survivors of Larry Nassar. The convicted sexual predator sexually abused girls for over two decades and continued to do so while under investigation by MSU. He worked for MSU and USA Gymnastics (USAG.)

President Simon, who's accused of not doing enough to prevent further victimization, agreed to resign the same day Nassar learned his sentence. Her resignation came after mounted pressure.

Student Kayla Braun said, "I think it's a good thing. I don't think the university will be able to move past this until we have that change in leadership."

Student Darrien Spicak, "I think that it's good that she resigned and that it probably needed to happen. But I think there are probably other people who need to be held accountable too."

"Yes and no. Yes, she did do a good job. But at the same time she knew, and for any healing process to start you need to start new," student Alaina Lustine said.

Board trustees, as a whole, played a much different tune last week by sticking by Simon. But board chair Brian Breslin changed direction last night. He said in a statement, "President Simon has offered her resignation to the Board of Trustees, and we will accept it."

Breslin added, "We agree with Dr. Simon that it is now time for change. We will be working through the details of transition with President Simon through the rest of the week and will announce them as soon as we can."

Simon's resignation letter stated, in part, she is sorry she trusted Nassar and apologized to the victims.

Jessica Smith, a current MSU student and survivor said, "I think that Simon resigning is the great first step. I, however, am having a little bit of trouble with the fact that she will still be affiliated or still be able to pull strings and have connections. I don't think that is best for the institution."

Posts on social media indicate a rally and/or march is planned in support of survivors and is set to start at the campus rock.