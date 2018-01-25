Pay It Forward event to honor those who gave in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - 2017 was a great year of great stories and Thursday we honor those who have been recognized in our Pay It Forward series.

The 2017 Pay It Forward Luncheon will honor all these great stories at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. As well as the Pay It Forward honoree of the year, there will also be presentations for Firefighter of the Year, Police Officer of the Year and others.

Here are the twelve Pay It Forward monthly winners from 2017:

Nominate someone for a Pay It Forward award in 2018 at this link.

We'll have a live stream of the presentation starting at about Noon on FOX17Online.com and on Facebook. We'll also have interviews from the luncheon on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00 p.m.