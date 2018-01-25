Shop downtown Holland for a good cause at “The Big Give”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's no secret that downtown Holland has some pretty amazing shops and restaurants. Not only do they have great products, but they're run by people who have some big hearts. That's why for one whole day, on February 3, part of each store's proceeds will go to local charities in The Big Give.

On that Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., each customer will be able to select which of the 15 organizations they wish to donate 15% of their purchase to when shopping at The Big Give Participating Businesses.

For more information, visit downtownholland.com.