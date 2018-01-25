Live – Pay It Forward Awards Luncheon

Shop downtown Holland for a good cause at “The Big Give”

Posted 11:02 AM, January 25, 2018, by , Updated at 12:10PM, January 25, 2018

It's no secret that downtown Holland has some pretty amazing shops and restaurants. Not only do they have great products, but they're run by people who have some big hearts. That's why for one whole day, on February 3, part of each store's proceeds will go to local charities in The Big Give.

On that Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., each customer will be able to select which of the 15 organizations they wish to donate 15% of their purchase to when shopping at The Big Give Participating Businesses.

For more information, visit downtownholland.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s