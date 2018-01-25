Suspect identified in shooting of two MSP officers

MARSHALL, Mich. – Police have identified the man who allegedly shot two Michigan State Police officers on Wednesday morning.

Police say they were serving a warrant to David Kidney, 62, of Union City when they came under fire. Detective/Sergeant Aaron Steensma was shot in the chest and remains is serious, but stable condition at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo. Trooper Daniel Thayer was also shot in the chest and hand, but the bullet was stopped by his protective vest. He suffered only minor injuries.

Kidney died after exchanging gunfire with other responding Michigan State Police troopers. Police say that he suffered a single gunshot wound.

Police were serving a warrant regarding the 2009 murder of Duane Finney, who was killed in Coldwater.

No other details were released at this time.