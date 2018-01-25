Very windy Friday ahead

WEST MICHIGAN- Friday isn’t going to feel much like winter at all, but that’s been the pattern fairly regularly the last couple of weeks.

Temperatures are going to be MUCH warmer on Friday with our highs expected to be around 15 degrees above normal!

We don’t get that warm in January without some major help from a south wind, and that’s going to be the case Friday. We’ll start to see the winds increase a lot more by the afternoon Friday.

If you’re a light sleeper, Friday night will be tough for you. Sustained wind speeds will range between 20-30 mph with gusts over 50 mph possible along the lakeshore! This will calm down before sunrise Saturday, but expect some isolated power outages and weak tree branches to snap as well.