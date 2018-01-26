× All the way from France, Newaygo PD welcomes newest recruit

NEWAYGO, Mich. — The Newaygo Police Department is adding a new member to the force and she is traveled all the way from France to be a part of the team.

Bella, Newaygo Police Department’s new K9 officer, is a Belgian Malinois otherwise known as a Belgian Shepherd.

It was thanks to a donor that the department was able to purchase Bella, the department said in a Facebook Post.

“Bella is a priceless gift given to our city by a extremely generous donor,” the department’s post said. “A gift reported by two internationally known trainers to be a once in a lifetime opportunity. A gift to our community that will last for several years. She will impact our community in many ways by providing safety to our officers and our community. She will be a visible presence in our schools to protect our children.”

Now that Bella is in the United States she will continue her training until April.