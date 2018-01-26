Cancer rehabilitation gets patients back on their feet and doing what they love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cancer and its treatments can take a toll on the body both physically and mentally. It can cause pain, fatigue, and keep people from doing the things they love to do. However cancer rehabilitation can help reduce many of these issues, and give patients the best quality of life possible.

Brooke Wayman, the Clinical Lead for Cancer Rehabilitation at Spectrum Health, says that their facility helps cancer patients get on their feet and doing the things they love. Through rehabilitation, treatments can help cure weakness, fatigue, memory issues, balance and walking problems, swelling, anxiety and depression.

Their programs are personalized to each patient and designed to improve their quality of life. So whether they're starting treatment, or having issues from a previous treatment, the medical specialists at Spectrum Cancer Rehabilitation Center are there to help.

When cancer patients find themselves in rehab, it can be difficult to stick to the same routine every day. So in order to stay positive and on track to getting better, they have some tips for their patients:

Set short term and long term goals. Focus on having fun. Do something different to keep it fresh; try yoga, dancing, tai chi, etc. Ask for support form others, or get friends, family and co-workers involved with the exercise program. Record exercise progress. Recognize and reward achievements.

To learn more about Spectrum Health Cancer Rehabilitation program, call (616)-486-7827 or visit spectrumhealth.org.